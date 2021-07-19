Overview of Dr. Philip Theodoropoulos, MD

Dr. Philip Theodoropoulos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Theodoropoulos works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.