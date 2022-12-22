See All Hand Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Philip To, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (236)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philip To, MD

Dr. Philip To, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. To works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. To's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - Pima Center
    8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - High Street
    5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoArizona - Sonoran Crossing
    33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 648-5444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    OrthoArizona - Thompson Peak
    20401 N 73rd St Ste 175, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Travelers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • York Risk Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 236 ratings
    Patient Ratings (236)
    5 Star
    (210)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I assume my doctor is knowledgeable, but few are really friendly. Dr. To arrived with his backups and my entire visit was really fun. He gave me options, and after a vote, I picked one. His Medical Assistant, Michelle, was very punctual in phoning me to schedule my next appt. I have NEVER had a bad experience with ANY doctor at Ortho Arizona. My whole family goes there.
    JlWilcox — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Philip To, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336313725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. To has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. To has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    236 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

