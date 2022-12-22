Dr. Philip To, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip To, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip To, MD
Dr. Philip To, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - Pima Center8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - High Street5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Sonoran Crossing33300 N 32nd Ave Ste 320, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (602) 648-5444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Thompson Peak20401 N 73rd St Ste 175, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Broadspire
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CNA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- York Risk Services
I assume my doctor is knowledgeable, but few are really friendly. Dr. To arrived with his backups and my entire visit was really fun. He gave me options, and after a vote, I picked one. His Medical Assistant, Michelle, was very punctual in phoning me to schedule my next appt. I have NEVER had a bad experience with ANY doctor at Ortho Arizona. My whole family goes there.
About Dr. Philip To, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1336313725
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- The Ohio State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. To has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
236 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.