Dr. Philip Totonelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Totonelly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Totonelly works at
Locations
Cardiovascular and Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 320, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 831-0471
South Island New Health Associates9009 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Rockaway Beach, NY 11693 Directions (718) 471-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
If your in need of medical care. Dr. Totonelly is where you need to go. He spends time with you providing a total exam , delving into all aspects of your issues . His staff is always friendly , knowledgeable and helpful. Dr. Totonelly explains what if any medical condition you are experiencing, and begins on a course cause treatment to best address your problem . He does so without subscribing unnecessary medication.
About Dr. Philip Totonelly, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1821180399
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Med Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Syracuse University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Totonelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Totonelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Totonelly speaks Hindi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Totonelly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totonelly.
