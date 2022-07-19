See All General Surgeons in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Philip Tsui, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Alhambra, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Tsui, MD

Dr. Philip Tsui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Tsui works at Philip M L Tsui Md in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tsui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Philip M L Tsui Md
    320 S Garfield Ave Ste 210, Alhambra, CA 91801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 282-5631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Wound Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Gallstones
Wound Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2022
    My mom had to go to the ER earlier this month. She had a lot of pain in her stomach area. They diagnosed her with a gallbladder infection and gallbladder stones. We were lucky that she was assigned to Dr. Phillip Tsui. Dr. Tsui is very responsive, made himself available to take calls, visited my mom every day in the hospital, ready for surgery during a holiday long weekend. He provided service above and beyond any doctor we’ve ever met. On top of that, he is a very skillful surgeon. He was able to remove my mom’s infected gallbladder laparoscopically which shortened the recovery time. He takes the time to talk, answer all of our questions with patience.
    Tina — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. Philip Tsui, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295716108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philip Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

