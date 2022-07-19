Dr. Philip Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Tsui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Philip M L Tsui Md320 S Garfield Ave Ste 210, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 282-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
My mom had to go to the ER earlier this month. She had a lot of pain in her stomach area. They diagnosed her with a gallbladder infection and gallbladder stones. We were lucky that she was assigned to Dr. Phillip Tsui. Dr. Tsui is very responsive, made himself available to take calls, visited my mom every day in the hospital, ready for surgery during a holiday long weekend. He provided service above and beyond any doctor we’ve ever met. On top of that, he is a very skillful surgeon. He was able to remove my mom’s infected gallbladder laparoscopically which shortened the recovery time. He takes the time to talk, answer all of our questions with patience.
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295716108
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Tsui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsui.
