Overview of Dr. Philip Tsui, MD

Dr. Philip Tsui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, San Gabriel Valley Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tsui works at Philip M L Tsui Md in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

