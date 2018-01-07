Overview of Dr. Philip Utter, MD

Dr. Philip Utter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Utter works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.