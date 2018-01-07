Dr. Philip Utter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Utter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Utter, MD
Dr. Philip Utter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Utter's Office Locations
Pro Read LLC1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had the good fortune to be a patient of Dr. Utter's through 2 different back surgeries. He has always been professional, thorough & undaunted by difficult cases. When I. broke my back 1 1/2 days before Christmas, he went to great lengths to perform the surgery as soon as possible, including Christmas Day. He inspires total confidence in his ability as a compassionate & informed surgeon.
About Dr. Philip Utter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1073585477
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Neurosurgery
