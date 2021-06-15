See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Philip Valent, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Philip Valent, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Philip Valent, MD

Dr. Philip Valent, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BETHESDA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL.

Dr. Valent works at JM Medical Services in Deerfield Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Valent's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deerfield Health & Wellness Center
    111 Jim Moran Blvd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 429-2418

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Valent?

Jun 15, 2021
Knows his medicine quite well. When in doubt he treats aggressively. Generally leaves no stone unturned. Good bedside manners.
— Jun 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Philip Valent, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Philip Valent, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Valent to family and friends

Dr. Valent's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Valent

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Philip Valent, MD.

About Dr. Philip Valent, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851404834
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BETHESDA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Philip Valent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Valent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Valent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valent works at JM Medical Services in Deerfield Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valent’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Valent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Philip Valent, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.