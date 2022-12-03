Overview

Dr. Philip Waalkes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holland Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Waalkes works at SHMG Pediatrics - Zeeland in Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.