Dr. Philip Waller, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Waller, MD
Dr. Philip Waller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Waller works at
Dr. Waller's Office Locations
Phillip A. Waller MD PA11003 Resource Pkwy Ste 102, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 481-8557
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This Rheumatologist is magnificent & compassionate. Every one should try him!!
About Dr. Philip Waller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waller works at
Dr. Waller has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Waller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waller.
