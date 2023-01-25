Overview of Dr. Philip Walton, MD

Dr. Philip Walton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Walton works at Northside Hospital -gwinnett in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Knee Sprain and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.