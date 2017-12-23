Overview of Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO

Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Urologic Surgical Pathology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Wanzek works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.