Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO
Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO is an Urologic Surgical Pathology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Urologic Surgical Pathology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Wanzek's Office Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wanzek recently removed a cancerous mass from my husband’s kidney. He did an excellent job. He is very kind and compassionate. Another issue came up with my husband while he was in the hospital, and Dr. Wanzek came to our room to offer support. He was so kind and that meant so much to me. He is more than a great doctor, I feel. He is also genuinely kind.
About Dr. Philip Wanzek, DO
- Urologic Surgical Pathology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Fargo
