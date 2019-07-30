Overview of Dr. Philip Weber, MD

Dr. Philip Weber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at White Plains Hosp Phys Assocs in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.