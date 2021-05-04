Dr. Weintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD
Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Sriram Iyer Medical PC791 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-7115
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Always a pleasant office visit. The team is extremely professional. Doctor Weintraub is a very caring doctor. He is truly the best doctor. He is thoughtful, kind and very pleasant,
About Dr. Philip Weintraub, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Weintraub has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
