Overview of Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD

Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Weissbrod works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.