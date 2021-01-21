See All Otolaryngologists in San Diego, CA
Overview of Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD

Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Weissbrod works at Uc San Diego in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weissbrod's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uc San Diego
    200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 543-5910
  2. 2
    Uc San Diego Health - University Center Lane - Primary Care - Internal Medicine
    8899 University Center Ln Ste 240, San Diego, CA 92122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 249-4070
  3. 3
    Ucsd Medical Group Allergy
    9350 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    Jan 21, 2021
    If you cant talk but need to schedule an appointment they have a mychart on UCSD with your file and you email the office directly and they will kindly reply and arrange your appt online or another option is having your spouse or older kid call and tell them what you want...appt, etc. I used a white board. I mostly emailed Dr. Weissbrod if I had concerns or the front office or the nurse would reply to me. Either way, I always got a reply. It was such a relief.
    Elly — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD
    About Dr. Philip Weissbrod, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    18 years of experience
    English
    1366590853
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education

