Dr. Philip Wells, DDS
Overview
Dr. Philip Wells, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canton, OH.
Dr. Wells works at
Locations
Canton South Dental Group3702 CLEVELAND AVE S, Canton, OH 44707 Directions (234) 203-1009
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Staff is delightful and Dr. Wells takes time to make you feel better about having problems. If you have anxiety about visiting the dentist or are embarrassed about your situation, this is a great office to make you feel better and take care of the problems you've been putting off. The rooms are top notch with up to date radiology equipment, wifi, and massaging chairs. I'd been to condescending dentists before and this was really a treat.
About Dr. Philip Wells, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1902816168
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.