Overview of Dr. Philip Wilcox, MD

Dr. Philip Wilcox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Wilcox works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, OH with other offices in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Joint Pain and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.