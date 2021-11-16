Dr. Philip Williams, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Williams, DDS
Overview
Dr. Philip Williams, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Depew, NY.
Locations
Transit6350 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 815-7503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good experience, friendly competent staff, never wait more than a few minutes, everyone should go to WNY Dental Group!!!
About Dr. Philip Williams, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1104073964
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Williams using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
213 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
