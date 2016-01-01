See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Stratford, NJ
Dr. Philip Willsie, DO

Critical Care Medicine
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philip Willsie, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stratford, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Willsie works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Stratford, NJ with other offices in Turnersville, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    18 E Laurel Rd, Stratford, NJ 08084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Intensivist Group
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 301, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Health Intensivist Group
    2211 Chapel Hl Rd # West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Philip Willsie, DO

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669710638
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Medical School Of Rowan University
    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    • University Of Nebraska
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

