Overview of Dr. Philip Woodham, MD

Dr. Philip Woodham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Woodham works at Primary Care - Hackensack - Campus Health in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.