Dr. Philip Yosowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Yosowitz, MD
Dr. Philip Yosowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Yosowitz works at
Dr. Yosowitz's Office Locations
Philip Yosowitz, MD, PA7515 Main St Ste 730, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4044
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Outstanding!
About Dr. Philip Yosowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Irvine Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Yosowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yosowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yosowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yosowitz.
