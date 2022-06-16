Dr. Philip Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Young, MD
Overview of Dr. Philip Young, MD
Dr. Philip Young, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Facial Body Plastic Surgery1810 116th Ave NE Ste 102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 990-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
So pleased with my results and couldn’t ask for a better experience.
About Dr. Philip Young, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1679669782
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Wash
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
Dr. Young speaks Chinese.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.