Dr. Philip Zhuo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE.



Dr. Zhuo works at Dr. Philip Y Zhuo in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.