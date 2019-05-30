Dr. Philip Zilo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philip Zilo, MD
Overview
Dr. Philip Zilo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Zilo works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Arrhythmia Consultants1930 NE 47th St Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 772-1080
-
2
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (954) 772-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was brought in via air vac and found Zillow to be kind and helpful. More so then the rest of my team I have kept him on for the past 7 years and I am very satisfied
About Dr. Philip Zilo, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316944473
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zilo works at
Dr. Zilo has seen patients for Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zilo speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.