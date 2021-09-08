Dr. Augustin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippa Augustin, MD
Dr. Philippa Augustin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Brooke Army Medical Center3551 ROGER BROOKE DR, Jbsa Ft Sam Houston, TX 78234 Directions (210) 916-9900
HIGHLY RECOMMEND! True PROFESSIONAL! Superb Friendly and thorough approach. Knowledgeable and willing to do extra research in order to get her patient's the BEST possible care and referrals. Been my doctor for over 4 years and so GRATEFUL!
- 20 years of experience
- 1942383609
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
