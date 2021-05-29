Dr. Cheetham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippa Cheetham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philippa Cheetham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset944 Park Ave Ste 1BC, New York, NY 10028 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island200 Old Country Rd Ste 260, Mineola, NY 11501 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Cheetham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheetham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheetham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheetham has seen patients for Circumcision, Urethral Stricture and Urethral Dilation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheetham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheetham speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheetham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheetham.
