Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Akhrass works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at South Avenue
    1110 South Ave Ste 305, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4338
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Seaview Avenue, Suite 200
    501 Seaview Ave Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4337
    Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Third Avenue
    8012 3Rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Channelopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Akhrass did a cardiac ablation on me September 2021. He was so kind and reassuring to me. It was a long procedure and he explained everything to me. I highly recommend him.
    Maureen Conmy — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1992762108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St Joseph's University Faculty Of Med Beirut Lebanon
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philippe Akhrass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhrass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akhrass has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhrass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akhrass has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akhrass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhrass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhrass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhrass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhrass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

