Dr. Philippe Armand, MD
Overview of Dr. Philippe Armand, MD
Dr. Philippe Armand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Armand's Office Locations
Dana-farber Cancer Institute450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-2305Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pmSunday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Armand is an expert in treatment for Lymphoma, with an excellent bedside manner. The best.
About Dr. Philippe Armand, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armand has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Armand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.