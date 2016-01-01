Overview of Dr. Philippe Berenger, MD

Dr. Philippe Berenger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lorain, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PICARDIE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY D'AMIENS) and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Berenger works at Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging in Lorain, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.