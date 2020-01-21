Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capraro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD
Overview of Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD
Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Capraro works at
Dr. Capraro's Office Locations
Rose Medical Center4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 100, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 320-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capraro was very patient with me as I went through the process of figuring out a solution to my sleep apnea (and fixing how my nose looks at the same time!). He explained options very thoroughly and made sure I was educated about all possible outcomes. He walked me through exactly what recovery would look like so I wasn't surprised by anything as it came. Dr. Capraro is honest, very good at what he does, and cares about his patients. He also worked very well with my ENT surgeon. I am very happy with my septorhinoplasty!!
About Dr. Philippe Capraro, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rose Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capraro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capraro accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capraro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capraro works at
Dr. Capraro speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Capraro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capraro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capraro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capraro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.