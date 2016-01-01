Dr. Douyon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Philippe Douyon, MD
Overview of Dr. Philippe Douyon, MD
Dr. Philippe Douyon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Douyon works at
Dr. Douyon's Office Locations
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2206
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (470) 788-1010
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Philippe Douyon, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306169487
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Neurology
Dr. Douyon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Douyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
