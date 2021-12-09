Dr. Martineau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philippe Martineau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Philippe Martineau, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine - M.D.
Dr. Martineau works at
Philippe Martineau, MD
4595 Northlake Blvd Ste 116, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
(561) 844-6005
Medicare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Martineau?
Very compassionate Doctor. Knowledgeable and responsive. May God Bless him, his family and staff.
Adult Psychiatry
English, Creole, French and French Creole
- 1073516522
SUNY Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine - M.D.
Brookdale Hosp
Dr. Martineau works at
Dr. Martineau has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martineau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martineau speaks Creole, French and French Creole.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Martineau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martineau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martineau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martineau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.