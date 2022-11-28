Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quilici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De La Mediterranee (Aix-Marseille Ii), Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center501 S Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 847-4756TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Pacific Accountable Care Network Inc201 S Buena Vista St Ste 425, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (323) 849-2670
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
The office was clean, modern and the staff very accommodating. Very busy. Doctors are popular. First evaluated by the nurse practitioner, Tffany and then saw Dr. Quilici. Very knowledgeable and nice. He did not think I needed surgery. I would definitely go back.
About Dr. Philippe Quilici, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1295723567
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Universite De La Mediterranee (Aix-Marseille Ii), Faculte De Medecine
- Colleges des Lyces, Avignon, France
