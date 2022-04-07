Dr. Philippe Saxe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saxe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Saxe, MD
Dr. Philippe Saxe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Rheumatology Pharmacy Services of South Florida5130 Linton Blvd Ste F1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0600
Dr Saxe is thorough, caring, spends time explaining, has a wonderful office staff. Cannot say enough about Dr Saxe he is wonderful at diagnosing the problem.
About Dr. Philippe Saxe, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Saxe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saxe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saxe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saxe has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saxe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saxe speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Saxe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saxe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saxe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saxe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.