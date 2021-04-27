See All Urologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD

Urology
3.8 (30)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD

Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Spiess works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spiess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Campus
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 566-0129

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Lesion Marsupialization Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Open Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 27, 2021
    Dr. Spiess saved my life. He operated when the chemo Dr said I wasn't a surgery candidate. I am 2 years cancer free. He is also a very caring guy.
    LINDA JEAN JOSEPH — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD
    About Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1326157082
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • McGill U, Quebec
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Moffitt Cancer Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiess works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spiess’s profile.

    Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

