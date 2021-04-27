Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD
Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Spiess works at
Dr. Spiess' Office Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 566-0129
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spiess?
Dr. Spiess saved my life. He operated when the chemo Dr said I wasn't a surgery candidate. I am 2 years cancer free. He is also a very caring guy.
About Dr. Philippe Spiess, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326157082
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- McGill U, Quebec
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiess accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spiess using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiess works at
Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Kidney and Ureter Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.