Overview of Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD

Dr. Philippe Tranqui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.



Dr. Tranqui works at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, AL with other offices in Valley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.