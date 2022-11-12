Overview of Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD

Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Vaillancourt works at South Shore Neurologic Associates PC in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Islip, NY and Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.