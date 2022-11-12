See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD

Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Vaillancourt works at South Shore Neurologic Associates PC in Riverhead, NY with other offices in Islip, NY and Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vaillancourt's Office Locations

    South Shore Neurologic Associates PC
    877 E Main St Ste 106, Riverhead, NY 11901 (631) 666-3939
    South Shore Neurologic Associates
    712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 (631) 666-3939
    South Shore Neurologic Assocs
    77 Medford Ave Ste C, Patchogue, NY 11772 (631) 758-1910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 12, 2022
    After moving from the area I have seen two neurologist and now a pain specialist. Tge neurologist who treated me listen and was an excellent doctor - no different than Dr. Vallencourt. They both listen read past medical history adjusted medication as needed and were compassionate. Unfortunately like I did, he moved. Then I went to a third who was a horror. After he provided me with my injections for my disorder he announced he did not follow the map provided by the previous doctor so I spent months in pain seeking out another pain management doctor. There isn’t a bad thing zi can say about Dr. Vallencourt except wait time, but that’s probably because he is so dedicated and thorough with his patients. I won’t mind sitting and waiting for any doctor who spends time with each of us to ensure we have no questions and goes over our progress. I
    CAH — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801861976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philippe Vaillancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaillancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaillancourt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaillancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaillancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaillancourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaillancourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaillancourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

