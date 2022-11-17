Dr. Philips Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Philips Jenkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Philips Jenkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Group AMC131 Cherokee Rose Ln Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Jenkins was exceptional. He is carrying and treats you like a close friend or relative. His bedside manner makes you feel like you are more than a number. He cares deeply about his patients. He is Very calm and professional.
About Dr. Philips Jenkins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysentery and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
