Overview

Dr. Philips Jenkins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at Gastroenterology Group AMC in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysentery and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.