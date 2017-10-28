See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fontana, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Philis Ransom, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Philis Ransom, MD

Dr. Philis Ransom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fontana, CA. 

Dr. Ransom works at Metropolitan Family Med Clinics in Fontana, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ransom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Borrego Community Health Foundation
    7965 Sierra Ave Ste E, Fontana, CA 92336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 356-4459
  2. 2
    Tower Medical Group
    742 W Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-7320
  3. 3
    Community Hospital of San Bernardino
    1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 881-7320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Philis Ransom, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396914545
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Philis Ransom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ransom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

