Dr. Philis Ransom, MD
Overview of Dr. Philis Ransom, MD
Dr. Philis Ransom, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fontana, CA.
Dr. Ransom's Office Locations
Borrego Community Health Foundation7965 Sierra Ave Ste E, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 356-4459
Tower Medical Group742 W Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92405 Directions (909) 881-7320
Community Hospital of San Bernardino1805 Medical Center Dr, San Bernardino, CA 92411 Directions (909) 881-7320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Delivered my first son; my whole experience with her was amazing. Very professional and prompt; always had me and my sons best interest at heart. Will be back!
About Dr. Philis Ransom, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ransom accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.
