Dr. Phillip Abbosh, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Abbosh, MD
Dr. Phillip Abbosh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Abbosh works at
Dr. Abbosh's Office Locations
Medical Arts Building50 Township Line Rd Ste 220, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6067
Einstein Urology at Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-4600
Progress Physical Therapy LLC8015 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (484) 622-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Abbosh, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1871749424
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Washington University, St. Louis, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Indiana University
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbosh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbosh.
