Overview of Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD

Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Korea University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ahn works at Phillip C. Ahn M.d A Medical Corp. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.