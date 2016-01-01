Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD
Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Korea University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
Phillip C. Ahn M.d A Medical Corp.520 S Virgil Ave Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 251-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Phillip Ahn, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1104921832
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Korea University, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
