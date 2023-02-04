Overview of Dr. Phillip Bell, MD

Dr. Phillip Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Bell works at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.