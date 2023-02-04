Dr. Phillip Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Bell, MD
Dr. Phillip Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Jacksonville Orthopaedic Institute14534 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 3210, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 564-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
12/16/22 in and out the same day Dr Bell is great! He knows what he is doing and it shows in his work and in his demeanor. No issues at all in/out new hip, yippy.
About Dr. Phillip Bell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute
- Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- University of Colorado
- Orthopedic Surgery
