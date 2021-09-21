Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD
Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and OASIS Hospital.
Dr. Bennion works at
Dr. Bennion's Office Locations
-
1
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Arizona Advanced Reproductive Laboratory LLC1701 E Thomas Rd Ste 202, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions
-
3
Phillip Bennion MD, PLLC10133 N 92nd St Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 956-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennion?
Dr Bennion is an expert who has helped me recover from an injury that compromised my quality of life. He is conscientious in every detail. I look forward to my follow up appointment because he is thoughtful and kind, and I know he will bring me to the best outcome possible.
About Dr. Phillip Bennion, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982727590
Education & Certifications
- Carrell Clinic In Dallas, Texas
- Summa Health System In Akron, Ohio
- Creighton University Medical School
- Brigham Young University, Provo Ut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennion works at
Dr. Bennion has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennion speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.