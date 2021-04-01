Dr. Bertram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillip Bertram, MD
Overview
Dr. Phillip Bertram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Specialists of Cookeville Pllc128 N Whitney Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Jefferson Crosier MD438 N WHITNEY AVE, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Upper Cumberland Physicians Surgery Center LLC467 N Whitney Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience, Dr Bertram has GREAT bedside manners. I have never had a Dr come in and talk before a procedure and after & explain pictures of it.
About Dr. Phillip Bertram, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertram has seen patients for Diarrhea, Viral Hepatitis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.