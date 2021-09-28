Overview

Dr. Phillip Bowden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Bowden works at Mid South Gastroenterology Grp in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.