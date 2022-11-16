Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO
Overview of Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO
Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willcox, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer's Office Locations
-
1
Willcox780 W Rex Allen Dr, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 230-7887
-
2
Safford825 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (928) 223-6887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sierra Vista75 Colonia de Salud Ste 100A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 230-7896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyer?
Very busy office.
About Dr. Phillip Boyer, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1073703757
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyer speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.