Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brackin Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD
Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Brackin Jr works at
Dr. Brackin Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Care Alliance Hamilton2105 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 588-0770
-
2
St. Francis Medical Center601 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, NJ 08629 Directions (609) 588-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brackin Jr?
Dr Brackin saved my life! Eleven years ago he informed me I had "prostate cancer" and my only choice was a radiation or do nothing. I opted for the radiation and here I am with prostate readings of 0.4%! He's the best!!!
About Dr. Phillip Brackin Jr, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1598754640
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brackin Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brackin Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brackin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brackin Jr works at
Dr. Brackin Jr has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brackin Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brackin Jr speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Brackin Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brackin Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brackin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brackin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.