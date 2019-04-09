Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD
Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in CORTLANDT, NY.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Ophthalmology1985 Crompond Road Building C, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Self Pay
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr and staff are great
About Dr. Phillip Calenda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1336168624
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calenda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calenda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calenda works at
Dr. Calenda has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Pinguecula and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Calenda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calenda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.