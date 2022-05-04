Dr. Phillip Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Chang, MD
Dr. Phillip Chang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 19500 Sandridge Way Ste 350, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 729-5553
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had an upper eye lid lift by Dr. Chang. He is an amazing artist. 6 weeks post op and I am already healed up, look younger and can see well! Everyone compliments me and asks what and where I had it done.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
