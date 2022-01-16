Dr. Phillip Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Phillip Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Chong, MD
Dr. Phillip Chong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
Chandrahas Agarwal MD & Satish K Choudhary MD7798 Cherry Ave, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 770-5280Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Went to see Dr. Chong during the start of the pandemic for a quick visit since my other doctor was unavailable. Trustworthy and safety is something every parent looks in a provider and this doctor is fabulous and highly recommendable. He provided us so many resources and tips in parenting — he has become our new pediatrician and have had excellent care every time.
About Dr. Phillip Chong, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1093132177
Education & Certifications
- UT Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
