Dr. Phillip Choo, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Choo, MD
Dr. Phillip Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Choo works at
Dr. Choo's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 681-4220
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I felt so comforted, no anxiety. Dr. Choo and his staff were extremely professional, and I was treated with respect. I had no pain afterwards, and my follow-up visit went smoothly.Everything was explained to me in detail and all of my questions were answered.
About Dr. Phillip Choo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choo has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.
