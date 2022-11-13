See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Phillip Choo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Phillip Choo, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Choo, MD

Dr. Phillip Choo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Forbes Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Choo works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Choo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pittsburgh Oculoplastic Associates Ltd
    5750 Centre Ave Ste 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-4220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
  • Forbes Hospital
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Surgery
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Choo?

    Nov 13, 2022
    I felt so comforted, no anxiety. Dr. Choo and his staff were extremely professional, and I was treated with respect. I had no pain afterwards, and my follow-up visit went smoothly.Everything was explained to me in detail and all of my questions were answered.
    — Nov 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Choo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Phillip Choo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Choo to family and friends

    Dr. Choo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Choo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Phillip Choo, MD.

    About Dr. Phillip Choo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568443166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Choo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choo works at Dr. Cari Eliza Lyle in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Choo’s profile.

    Dr. Choo has seen patients for Blocked Tear Duct, Eyelid Surgery and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Choo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Phillip Choo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.