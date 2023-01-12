See All Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Phillip Church, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Phillip Church, MD

Dr. Phillip Church, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Church works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Church's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5042
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Hays
    930 Kohlers Xing Ste 650, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 410-7533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    My husband was a little discouraged when we arrived , but after seeing Dr. Church, his spirits were lifted !! Thank you Dr. Church , for your great care and for brightening up our day!
    Charles Henry’s wife — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Phillip Church, MD
    About Dr. Phillip Church, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386651206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, Affiliated Hospitals
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phillip Church, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Church has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

