Dr. Phillip Church, MD
Overview of Dr. Phillip Church, MD
Dr. Phillip Church, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical S|University of Texas Southwestern Medical S and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Church works at
Dr. Church's Office Locations
1
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5042Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Hays930 Kohlers Xing Ste 650, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 410-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was a little discouraged when we arrived , but after seeing Dr. Church, his spirits were lifted !! Thank you Dr. Church , for your great care and for brightening up our day!
About Dr. Phillip Church, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386651206
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, Affiliated Hospitals|University Of Texas|University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical S|University of Texas Southwestern Medical S
